Maharashtra: ‘Police Officers With Links To Drug Businesses Will Be Dismissed,’ Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Strictest possible action will be taken against those found to be involved in the drugs business and if the police are found to be involved in it, they will be immediately dismissed from the service, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home MInister of the state said here on Saturday.

While replying to the opposition questions over the presence of the famous YouTuber who was recently arrested in a drugs case, Elvis Yadav, at CM Eknath Shinde's official bungalow Varsha, Fadnavis said that such allegations are being made out of frustration.

During an interaction with the media, Fadnavis was asked about the serious charges levelled by Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut over Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. While replying to the charges, Fadnavis said that the opposition is frustrated and hence levelling any charges against the Chief Minister. Fadnavis also explained how Yadav reached Varsha during Ganapati festival.

"Celebrities from various walks of life gather at the CM's official residence Varsha during Ganesh festival. Yadav had won a reality show and had come to the Ganesha just like many other celebrities. When he came there he was not accused of anything. He was a celebrity back then. Now, he is an accused. If we start targeting leaders over such cases, many of the leaders in Maharashtra will be in trouble," Fadnavis said.

While replying to other charges levelled by Raut, Fadnavis said, "No one will be spared. All the legal provisions against drugs business will be explored and strictest possible legal provisions will be applied against those involved in such business."

Mission 'Drugs Free Maharashtra'

The DCM also said that a mission with the name 'Drugs Free Maharashtra' has been initiated since past few months and under the mission raids are being carried out throughout the state in each and every district. The criminals will be strictly dealt with, but the police won't be spared at all. If found involved in any such business, the police will be immediately dismissed, the DCM added.

While speaking about the allegations levelled by Raut, Fadnavis said that allegations without proof are useless.

While levelling allegations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over presence of Elvis Yadav at the Cm's residence, the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said, "The accused in the drugs case goes to CM's residence. An MP takes him there. The MP himself costumes drugs. Who had invited him there? What such a person was doing at the CM's residence?" Raut asked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) RS MP also asked, "Whether the CM's family is involved in the drugs business?" and stated, "I can provide information on how many MLAs from the CM's political family consume drugs."

Congress too raises questions

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe too had raised questions over the photographs of Elvis Yadav during aarti at CM's residence that had gone viral over social media on Friday.

"It is difficult for the general public to get access to the CM's official residence 'Varsha' bungalow. But, gangsters seem to be getting easy access to it now," Londhe had said.

Noida police registered a case against Elvish Yadav and his accomplices earlier in the week for organizing a rave party and for being in possession of venomous snakes.