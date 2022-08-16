Maharashtra: Police impound truck involved in car crash that killed Vinayak Mete |

Mumbai: The police have impounded the truck allegedly involved in the Mumbai-Pune Expressway car crash that killed Shiv Sangram Party leader Vinayak Mete from Daman city and detained the driver, an official said on Monday.

The teams of Palghar and Raigad police travelled to Daman and impounded the truck and the driver. The truck and the driver were taken to Raigad for investigation.