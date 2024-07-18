Maharashtra Police Clubs 7 FIRs Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad | File pic

The Maharashtra police on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that all the seven cases lodged against NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad for his alleged remarks against Lord Ram have been clubbed and transferred to the Shirdi police station.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Awhad seeking clubbing of all the FIRs registered against him and to be probed by one police station, preferably in Mumbai.

A bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was informed by State advocate KV Saste that all the cases would now be probed by the Shirdi police as the alleged incident has taken place there. The court accepted the statement and disposed of the petition.

The police has registered seven different FIRs against Awhad for his alleged remarks that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian at a party meet in Shirdi earlier this year. While two FIRs are registered at Mumbai, one FIR was registered at Shirdi, one at Pune, one each at Thane city and Thane rural, and one at Yavatmal. The offences were registered under section 295A of the IPC (outraging religious feelings).