 Maharashtra Police Claim 68% Of Kidnapped Women Brought Back
Maharashtra Police Claim 68% Of Kidnapped Women Brought Back

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Police | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Claims that over 29,000 women and girls in the state had gone missing in a span of five months are wrong and misleading, in fact, 67.93% of the kidnapped women and 63.10% of missing women till May have been successfully traced and brought back, the women and child crime prevention cell of Maharashtra police have said.

As per records, in eight months between January and August, this year, 29,807 women and girls had gone missing, of which 19,089 have returned to their homes. During the same period 5,495 kidnapped women and girls were successfully traced and brought back, a statement said.

article-image

