e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: PMC takes action against rooftop restaurants' encroachment in Baner, Balewadi; 6400 sq ft razed

Maharashtra: PMC takes action against rooftop restaurants' encroachment in Baner, Balewadi; 6400 sq ft razed

The action was taken against restaurants named Hotel Vintage, 7 rooftop hotel, Hotel Basuri, Hotel Soya Affairs, Hotel Rustle Nest in Baner and Balewadi area.

Nozia SayyadUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation | Twitter
Follow us on

Pune: The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) anti-encroachment department took an action against rooftop restaurants in areas located in Baner and Balewadi on Saturday.

The PMC demolished an area of 6400 square feet. The action was taken against restaurants named Hotel Vintage, 7 rooftop hotel, Hotel Basuri, Hotel Soya Affairs, Hotel Rustle Nest in Baner and Balewadi area.

The anti encroachment department team that took the action and demolished the restaurants included executive engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh, Shrikant Waydande, J B Pawar and junior engineer Sangram Patil, Gangaprasad Dandime and Sandesh Kulawamode. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC starts road repair works across its jurisdiction
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: After SC orders, BMC stop taking action against shops with no Marathi signboards

Mumbai: After SC orders, BMC stop taking action against shops with no Marathi signboards

Navi Mumbai: Nexus mall in Nerul distributes over 224 kg of composts made from wet waste generated...

Navi Mumbai: Nexus mall in Nerul distributes over 224 kg of composts made from wet waste generated...

Mumbai updates: Case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole for rash driving in Cyrus Mistry death case

Mumbai updates: Case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole for rash driving in Cyrus Mistry death case

Mumbai: Relative gets 10-yrs-jail for sexual assault on minor girl

Mumbai: Relative gets 10-yrs-jail for sexual assault on minor girl

What goes around, comes around: Uddhav Thackeray predicts midterm elections, asks cadres to gear up...

What goes around, comes around: Uddhav Thackeray predicts midterm elections, asks cadres to gear up...