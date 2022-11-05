Maharashtra: PMC takes action against rooftop restaurants' encroachment in Baner, Balewadi; 6400 sq ft razed

Pune Municipal Corporation | Twitter

Pune: The Pune municipal corporation’s (PMC) anti-encroachment department took an action against rooftop restaurants in areas located in Baner and Balewadi on Saturday.

The PMC demolished an area of 6400 square feet. The action was taken against restaurants named Hotel Vintage, 7 rooftop hotel, Hotel Basuri, Hotel Soya Affairs, Hotel Rustle Nest in Baner and Balewadi area.

The anti encroachment department team that took the action and demolished the restaurants included executive engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh, Shrikant Waydande, J B Pawar and junior engineer Sangram Patil, Gangaprasad Dandime and Sandesh Kulawamode.

