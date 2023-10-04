Maharashtra: 'Pending Bills Of Haffkine Root Cause For Shortage Of Medicines', Says Shiv Sena Leader Sushma Andhare

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare | Twitter/Sushma Andhare

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhar has accused the state government of stalling the payment of Haffkine Institute's last year's bills worth Rs 226 crore, citing it as a major reason for shortage of medicines across the government hospitals in the state.

Andhare, who addressed a press conference in Pune on Wednesday, demanded that the health minister and the officials be booked under charges of culpable homicide for deaths at Nanded and Aurangabad hospitals. She said that the government is spending crores on events projecting its image, but doesn't have money to pay the pending bills of the Haffkine institute and that is the reason behind shortage of medicines in these hospitals and hence cases need to be filed against the minister and the senior officials.

While highlighting the sorry state of affairs at the hospitals, the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson said that one of the reasons cited for deaths of newborns at the hospitals is shortage of cotton bundles. She also stated that severe human resource crunch too is responsible for the situation.

"As many as 83 percent posts of health directors are vacant. These are the officials needed to take crucial decisions to save the lives of the patients. But, the government that took around 150 meetings to pull the previous government down, hasn't found time to fill in these vacant posts," Andhare said, adding that the health minister needs to speak on his rate card for appointment of officers in the department. She also took potshots at CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis saying that instead of caring for Pawar's mood swings, they should care for people's lives and should have gone to Nanded instead of Delhi.