e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Patient attacks two junior doctors by knife in Yavatmal

Maharashtra: Patient attacks two junior doctors by knife in Yavatmal

Meanwhile, all the resident doctors across Maharashtra have extended their support.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Patient attacks two junior doctors by knife in Yavatmal | Twitter
Follow us on

Resident doctors of the Government Medical College Yavatmal declared a strike on Thursday night after two first-year surgery residents were attacked by a patient with a knife on the neck behind his back, injuring him badly. Following this, both doctors are under treatment. Meanwhile, all the resident doctors across Maharashtra have extended their support. 

“During the evening rounds on 5th January at around 7.30 pm, a patient out of nowhere assaults and stabs a first-year resident of general surgery with a knife on the neck behind his back and injures him badly. Two surgery residents are injured, out of which one is severely injured and is undergoing an operation. We have declared a strike. We urged all residents across Maharashtra to join support us,” said a resident doctor from GMC, Yavatmal. 

Dr Avinash Dahipule, President, of Central Mard said the medical fraternity today witnessed another incident of violence against doctors. We at IMA JDN Maharashtra stand together against this act and strongly condemn it by protesting against it

“It is the second incident that took place in Yavatmal where a doctor has been attacked. We urge all residents across Maharashtra to raise their voices against this inhuman act,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC appoints consultant to study raw sewage polluting sea

Mumbai: BMC appoints consultant to study raw sewage polluting sea

Has BMC run out of asphalt? Mumbai school awaits speed breaker since past 3 months

Has BMC run out of asphalt? Mumbai school awaits speed breaker since past 3 months

Mumbai: Wadhawans booked in fresh ₹140 Cr bank fraud case after UBI complaint

Mumbai: Wadhawans booked in fresh ₹140 Cr bank fraud case after UBI complaint

Maharashtra: Patient attacks two junior doctors by knife in Yavatmal

Maharashtra: Patient attacks two junior doctors by knife in Yavatmal

Mumbai: BMC stakes claim on Christian, Jewish cemeteries in Bandra; catholic community upset

Mumbai: BMC stakes claim on Christian, Jewish cemeteries in Bandra; catholic community upset