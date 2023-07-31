Maharashtra: Past Pattern Shows Ruling MLAs Likely To Receive More Discretionary Funds For Development

ANI

Even as the issue of inflated supplementary demands dominated the monsoon session of the state legislature in the second week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the ruling side kept on saying that the distribution of funds to all the constituencies would be equanimous. However, looking at the expenditure pattern of this government over the past year, it appears that only a select few constituencies, convenient to the ruling combine, are likely to be benefitted out of it.

On the first day of the monsoon session, the treasury benches moved Rs 41,000 crore worth of supplementary demands. The opposition criticized the heavy load of additional expenditure, while the MLAs discussed how much funds they will be able to get for their constituencies. The popular opinion was that the NCP members who have joined the government along with Ajit Pawar have got the major chunk of funds allocated for some specialised development schemes under which the MLAs would be able to pull more funds to their respective constituencies.

This fund is meant for schemes where reference from MLAs is important. Moreover, the local bodies through which the funds are supposed to be spent are all currently under administrators. This means that the funds would be spent as per the wishes of the ruling side. However, a major question is whether the local bodies will be able to receive these funds?

After DCM and the then finance minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the state budget and the budget session was over, on April 12 the finance department came out with a formula to distribute the allocated funds to various government departments. According to this formula, a total of 70 percent funds will be distributed in a proportion of 20, 20 and 30 every trimester.

The finance department has also directed all the departments to take a nod from it even while distributing the funds for schemes approved in the budget. In the FY 2022-23 the revenue deficit of the state remained low primarily because of lower expenditure. In that year the total expenditure on development projects had remained only 72 percent of what was proposed.

This fact leads us to question whether this norm of spending less on budgeted schemes will be engaged to benefit the MLAs on ruling side. Because, unless that is done, giving special funds for MLAs won’t be possible, as this year the revenue deficit is likely to remain at around Rs 16,122 crore.

In the previous financial year Rs 85,000 crore was expected to be spent on development schemes. However, only Rs 61,591 was spent. This year the allocated funds are even less, i.e. Rs 73,900 crore. Which means instead of generalised distribution of funds, some criteria for selection will be engaged. Which side the MLA is and is closer to whom is the most likely criteria for funds allocation.

