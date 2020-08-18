Maharashtra: Panchganga river crosses warning level in Kolhapur

The Panchganga river in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra crossed the warning level on Tuesday morning after release of water from some dams following rainfall in their catchment areas, an official said.

Though the catchment areas of various dams are witnessing intermittent showers, water is being released from Radhanagari and other reservoirs in Kolhapur, the official from the district disaster management cell said.

In the morning, the level of water in the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir reached 40 feet, which is one foot above the warning level, he said.

The danger level at the weir is 43 feet.

"On Monday, four gates of the Radhanagari dam were opened, but today, only two gates are open and water is being discharged at the rate of 7,112 cusecs (cubic foot for second)," he said.

In neighbouring Sangli, the water level of Krishna river at Irwin bridge was at 38.6 feet on Tuesday morning, an official from the district disaster management cell said.

The danger level of the river at the bridge is 45 ft.

Since morning, rainfall in the catchment area of Koyna dam has reduced, the official said, adding that water is being released from Koyna and other reservoirs.

Last year, massive floods caused wide-scale damage in Sangli and Kolhapur districts during monsoon.