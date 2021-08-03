Maharashtra: Palghar, Sangli and 8 other districts have high COVID-19 positivity rate; check full list here

Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet on Tuesday said 10 districts comprising Palghar (0.45%), Sangli (0.43%), Satara (0.38%), Ratnagiri (0.33%), Sindhudurg (0.32%), Ahmednagar (0.32%), Solapur (0.30%), Raigad (0.24%), Kolhapur (0.24%) and Osmanabad (0.19%) have high growth rate in COVID 19 patients against the weekly average of (0.10%).
On other hand 10 districts including Satara (7.56%), Sindhudurg (6.73%), Sangli (6.37%), Pune (6.31%), Kolhapur (6.01%), Ahmednagar (6.01%), Solapur (5.10%), Osmanabad (4.88%), Beed (4.46%) and Ratnagiri (3.73%) against the weekly average of 3.53%.
Incidentally, Level 3 restrictions continue in these districts due to high caseload and positivity rate.
According to the department, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Thane, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Solapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri together constitute 83.40% active cases as on August 2.
Of the 36 districts, 10 districts have COVID 19 tests higher than the state average of 3,74,871 per million. These districts include Mumbai (7,08,790), Sindhudurg (5,45,321), Thane (5,41,302), Nagpur (5,39,252), Sangli (5,09,828, Pune (4,98,746), Satara (4,31,175), Solapur (4,10,740), Ratnagiri (4,00,180) and Ahmednagar (3,84,841).
In order to combat the third wave of COVID 19, the health department has said there are 455942 isolation beds (excluding ICU), 330129 isolation beds (for COVID 19 patients), 125700 isolation beds (for suspects), 109626 oxygen beds, 32,127 ICU beds, 13,472 ventilators, 1553037 PPE kits and 2524022 N95 masks.