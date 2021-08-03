Maharashtra: Palghar, Sangli and 8 other districts have high COVID-19 positivity rate; check full list here

Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet on Tuesday said 10 districts comprising Palghar (0.45%), Sangli (0.43%), Satara (0.38%), Ratnagiri (0.33%), Sindhudurg (0.32%), Ahmednagar (0.32%), Solapur (0.30%), Raigad (0.24%), Kolhapur (0.24%) and Osmanabad (0.19%) have high growth rate in COVID 19 patients against the weekly average of (0.10%).

On other hand 10 districts including Satara (7.56%), Sindhudurg (6.73%), Sangli (6.37%), Pune (6.31%), Kolhapur (6.01%), Ahmednagar (6.01%), Solapur (5.10%), Osmanabad (4.88%), Beed (4.46%) and Ratnagiri (3.73%) against the weekly average of 3.53%.

Incidentally, Level 3 restrictions continue in these districts due to high caseload and positivity rate.