Maharashtra: Padma Shri winning artist Parshuram Khune dedicates award to lovers of 'zadipatti' theatre

Padma Shri winning artist from Maharashtra dedicates award to lovers of 'zadipatti' theatre | ANI

Gadchiroli: Parshuram Khune, a veteran 'zadipatti' theatre artist from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra who has won the Padma Shri award, dedicated the honour to the lovers of the folk theatre form he is associated with.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, Khune said, "I dedicate my award at the feet of zadipatti theatre lovers, who gave me love and encouragement during the last 50 years of my journey in this field." Khune said he has been associated with drama and theatre since his childhood as his father and brother also worked in this field.

Khune expresses gratitude towards his guru

As per a government website, zadipatti derives its name from the local name 'zadi' for rice. The zadipatti theatre form is practised in the eastern region of Maharashtra, especially in Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts.

Performed in the rice-cultivating region during the harvest region, it is a blend of commercial and folk theatre form. Live music is a vital part of the zadipatti theatre form and actors are singers as well, it said.

Khune said, "I love zadipatti theatre very much...This Padma Shri award is a recognition of all the artists involved in this art form as well as its audience." He also expressed his gratitude towards his guru Dhanajay Nakhade.

The central government announced the names of the winners of Padma awards on the eve of the Republic Day on Wednesday.

