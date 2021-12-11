Maharashtra: Over 50% of adult population full vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 50% of the estimated adult population in Maharashtra is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As per the state government data 7,75,14,410 eligible individuals received their first vaccine dose and 4,57,40,844 received their second dose since the inoculation drive began.

Now more than 50% of estimated adult population of Maharashtra is fully vaccinated against #Covid_19

Maharashtra recorded 695 new coronavirus cases including seven Omicron infections in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday evening.

The tally of Omicron variant infections found in the state thus rose to 17, it said.

The state also reported 12 new pandemic-related fatalities since Thursday evening.

The overall tally of coronavirus cases rose to 66,42,372 and death toll to 1,41,223.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had recorded 789 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.12 per cent.

As many as 631 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 64,90,936.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.72 per cent.

As many as 6,66,39,988 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in the state, including 1,22,665 in the last 24 hours.

Currently 75,290 people are in home quarantine and 870 are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:38 PM IST