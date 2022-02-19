Maharashtra: Over 1 lakh second appeals filed by citizens to avail information under RTI

According to information received under the RTI Act from the State Information Commission, a whopping 1,00,433 second appeals have been filed by citizens across Maharashtra in their pursuit to get the required information from the various government agencies.

On one hand, this data proves that the RTI act is the most popular law and a widely used tool to combat corruption and irregularities for a common citizen, unfortunately on the other hand the fact that so many citizens are forced to file second appeals means that the government departments are refusing information to the applicants on a very large scale compared to previous years.

The Information commissioners in eight benches across Maharashtra are responsible for the growing pendency number as well as the refusal of information to the citizens

The overall pendency has risen from 32,950 in 2018 to a whopping 87,577 in 2021

The data also shows that the number of complaints to the commissions has doubled from 8,088 in 2018 to 16,436 in 2021 which clearly indicates that the Info officers of the government departments are throwing the Information Commissioner's order in the trash.

Shockingly the SCIC itself has failed to give information of their work in their Annual Report. These Annual Reports contain the all-important and crucial data of disciplinary action taken against the Information officers by the State Information Commission unfortunately the 2018 report is pending with the Assembly whereas 2019, 2020 and 2021 reports haven't even been prepared which clearly proves that the Information commissioners are themselves failing to do their jobs of providing the information of their own work.

There have been complaints from the citizens as well as many activists who filed second appeals with the commission where the commissioners openly protected the Information officers and do not take any disciplinary action even though the official is guilty as per the RTI Act

Activist Jeetendra Ghadge of 'The Young Whistleblowers Foundation' said, "There is a systematic conspiracy by the powerful bureaucracy and politicians to slowly kill the RTI Act which has been a headache for the corrupt in the state, with such a disastrous performance by the commission itself the RTI Act might go into a 'coma' in next two years"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:00 PM IST