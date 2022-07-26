Maharashtra outwits rivals to attract mega investment of Rs 2.06 lakh cr from Vedanta-Foxconn JV in semiconductors & display fabrication

Maharashtra has outwitted rivals like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in attracting a mega investment of Rs 2.06 lakh crore by Vedanta Group Foxconn (60:40 JV) in the semiconductors, display fabrication and outsources semiconductors Assembly and testing with The deal was sealed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis. The state cabinet, which will be chaired by Shinde on Wednesday, will approve providing slew of sops under the Package Scheme of Incentives including 25% capital subsidy, subsidised water and power and concession in land rate. The project will come up in Talegaon near Pune on 1,000 acres of land in phases.

CM and DCM at the meeting on Tuesday assured all the possible government assistance for the project development in a hassle free manner. The project is expected to be commissioned in three years.

Vedanta will make a direct investment of Rs 1,66,800 crore and Rs 40,000 crore from other sources. The project will generate 2 lakh indirect and direct jobs. It will generate a total revenue of Rs state GST worth Rs 1,25,230 crore comprising state GST Rs 37,500 crore and Inter state GST Rs 88,079 crore.

Industry department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Maharashtra will emerge as the nucleus for design innovation with high potential for co location of global research and development players.’’