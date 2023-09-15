Maharashtra: Opposition Targets PM Modi After BJP Minister's Daughter Gets 10 Crore Under PMKSY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Mumbai: The opposition has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the daughter of a BJP minister in the state cabinet has received a grant of ₹10 crore under a flagship scheme of the union government meant for farmers.

Supriya, the daughter of Maharashtra Tribal Welfare Minister and BJP leader Vijaykumar Gavit has received a grant of ₹10 crore under the scheme for creation of infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters (APC) of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Reva Tapi Valley Industrial Development from Nandurbar district figures in the list of beneficiaries of the scheme. The company has Supriya Vijaykumar Gavit, daughter of the minister, as one of its promoters.

'Unethical' act

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday slammed the Prime Minister over the 'unethical' act.

"The scheme is meant for farmers and is aimed at providing support to them in their efforts to address agrarian crisis. However, the family members of BJP ministers are applying for and getting benefits of a government scheme. Is this how the PM wants to put an end to dynastic rule?" he asked.

"PM Modi used to say 'Na Khaunga and Na Khane Doonga'. Has he changed his slogan off late?" the Congress leader sought to know.

He also added that it is not just about the daughter of Gavit, but the list of beneficiaries slo involves family members of the Assam Chief Minister.

Allegations of favouritism

Minister Gavit tried to brush off any allegations of favouritism while stating that the selection of the company was done on merit. However, the opposition maintained that the BJP is looting the money meant for poor farmers of the country.

MPCC General secretary Sachin Sawant posted papers related to the beneficiaries of the scheme on the microblogging site X raising questions over the propriety of the minister's daughter being named in the list of beneficiaries of union government scheme.

According to the list, One Tushar Randhe from Dhule has received ₹25.84 crore in grants for the same scheme. Randhe too is considered to be a close confidant of minister Gavit.