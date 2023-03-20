Maharashtra: Opposition MLAs stage walkout from Assembly over crop loss of farmers

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar | File

Legislators of Opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout against an "unsatisfactory" response of the Maharashtra government in the Assembly to farmers' concerns including the damage caused to their crops by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Soon after the Assembly session began at 11 am, Nationalist Congress Party Leader and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar stated that farmers in various parts of the state had suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal showers and hailstorms.

"The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue," he said.

Maharashtra Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "We have asked officials to conduct a survey. We will ensure that the damage assessment reports will be finalised and it will be signed by officials. Once we receive the details of farmers who lost their crops, we will disburse some assistance to them."

However, Pawar and other legislators of the Opposition staged a walkout, saying the government's reply was unsatisfactory.

