Maharashtra: Opposition Lashes Out At Govt Over Attack On Activist Heramb Kulkarni In Ahmednagar

Social activist Heramb Kulkarni

Mumbai: The opposition strongly lashed out at the state government on Monday following an attack on senior educational and social activist Heramb Kulkarni near his school in Ahmednagar.

Kulkarni, who was returning home with a friend around noon, was accosted by three assailants who assaulted him with iron rods. The incident occurred on Saturday, according to his wife, Pratima.

Despite having to wait for an extended period to file a First Information Report (FIR), Kulkarni has been receiving treatment at a government hospital. However, his family members expressed frustration that no action has been taken against the perpetrators of the crime in the past 48 hours.

Upon learning of the attack, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contacted Kulkarni to inquire about his well-being. Kulkarni explained that he had been protesting against the sale of Gutkha within a 100-meter radius of his school for the past few days and suspects that the attack may be related to his activism. CM Shinde assured him of immediate and stringent action in response to the case.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also condemned the attack while strongly criticizing the government. State unit Chief Sunil Tatkare of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) similarly denounced the incident, assuring that the government is taking all necessary steps to apprehend the culprits.

