Maharashtra: One killed, two injured in blast at industrial unit in Badlapur

"A worker was killed and the two others sustained serious injuries. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where they were undergoing treatment," he said.

Three fire engines from Badlapur and neighbouring Ambernath town were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The deceased and those injured were yet to be identified, he said. "Our priority is to save lives and extinguish the fire," he added.