Maharashtra: One killed, 3 injured as state transport bus hits multiple vehicles near Pune-Satara Road

One person was killed and three others were injured after a state transport bus hit multiple vehicles on the Pune-Satara Road near here in Maharashtra on Thursday, said police.

Police suspect the driver of the Satara-Swargate (Pune) bus might have lost control of the wheel due to a possible brake failure.

A police officer said the out of control bus went on to hit five to six vehicles moving ahead of it, killing one person and injuring three others at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as one Sanjay Kurlekar (52), while the injured persons were admitted to a hospital, the police added.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:31 PM IST