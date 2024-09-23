 Maharashtra On Yellow Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rising Temperatures From October 23-26; Check Details Inside
Maharashtra On Yellow Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rising Temperatures From October 23-26; Check Details Inside

The IMD official noted the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is extending up to the mid-tropospheric level.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall between October 23 and October 26.

Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble, speaking to The Free Press Journal, explained, “Currently, we are only predicting light rain in the evening, and the maximum districts are on yellow alert. Since there has been no significant rain recently, the temperature has been rising over the past few days.” He added, “We are expecting some thunderstorm activity, which is why the yellow alert has been issued. The increase in temperature is due to a system developing over the Bay of Bengal.”

article-image

The IMD official also noted the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, which is extending up to the mid-tropospheric level. “As a result, winds are shifting over the Marathwada and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra region, forming a convergence zone,” he said. “Right now, the maximum temperatures are above normal over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.”

Maharashtra has already experienced unusually high rainfall this year, surpassing the annual average before September. "In September, we usually see 300 to 400 mm of rainfall, but this year we crossed the yearly quota by August," Kamble stated. "We typically receive around 2,300 mm of rainfall, but this year we have crossed 2,700 mm."

article-image

The monsoon is expected to withdraw by October 10, and any rainfall after this period will be considered non-seasonal. While the monsoon will continue until the 10th, thunderstorms are likely after its withdrawal. Rainfall occurring beyond this date will be classified as non-seasonal, as October 1 to 10 marks the typical withdrawal period.

