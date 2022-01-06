Maharashtra: Number of Covid cases are growing but no rise in casualties, says health minister Rajesh Tope

As Maharashtra continues to witness a massive surge in Covid-19 cases again, public health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday clarified that even as the cases are rising the hospitalisations have not increased.

He also added that the number of casualties hasn't increased and medical oxygen demand also hasn't gone up.

The minister also added that in the coming days, the government will also conduct a serosurvey.

Today the state health department said that it will consider imposing lockdown-like restrictions if medical oxygen demand goes beyond 800 metric tonnes/day.

The department further said that the lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions will be considered when more than 40 per cent of the COVID beds in the hospitals are occupied.

The health department further anticipated that the surge in the COVID-19 cases may reach its peak in mid-February and may subside by mid-March.

Speaking to ANI, Minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh said that the closure of malls and cinema halls is not being devised now but if the necessity arises in the "larger public interest", then the Chief Minister will take the final call.

"There is a formula on which we have to decide the intensity of the third wave and the need for stricter rules. At present, we don't think that cinema halls or malls are needed to be closed but if something is to be done in the larger public interest, the state cabinet will discuss these things, and the CM of the state will take a final call on this," Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up 43.71 per cent, or 8,072 cases, from a day ago, while eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the state. The state also recorded 144 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 797.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:31 PM IST