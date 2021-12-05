Maharashtra: Not providing way to ambulance will attract Rs 10,000 fine under amended MV Act

As the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) came into effect from December 1, the compounding fees for various traffic offences, including driving without a licence, has been increased by the Maharashtra government.

As per the notification, the compounding fees of Rs 10,000 will be levied for not providing a way to ambulance, fire brigade whereas unauthorised interference with the vehicles will invite a compounding fees of Rs 1,000. Driving without insurance will be punishable with Rs 2,000 compounding fees, while unauthorised interference with the vehicle will attract a Rs 1,000 fees.

The compounding fees for travelling without ticket or pass on stage carriage buses will be Rs 500, according to the notification.

As per the notification, a driver without licence will attract Rs 5,000 compounding fees, while the owner of vehicle will also invite the same amount of compounding fees for allowing without such a person to drive his vehicle. The compouding fees for vehicle racing is Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence and every subsequent offence.

Offenders will have to pay Rs 1,000 compounding fees for displaying registration plate (number plate) other than in prescribed forms, for driving vehicles without reflectors and tail lamps. Apart from the above offences under section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the compounding fees has been hiked to Rs 500 if the offence has been committed for the first time and Rs 1,500 for the second offence and thereafter, the notification stated.

Talking to PTI, state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane said the hike in compounding fees will help bring down accidents and ensure discipline among the citizens.

"This will help improve overall road safety, reduce fatalities and ensure better road discipline among people," Dhakane said.

The new act has, in addition to having increased the compounding fines also made various new provisions under different sections of the MV Act , which did not attract fines earlier.

Under the new provisions, motorists can now be fined for not keeping a child (under 14 years of age) secured with a seat belt while driving.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:34 AM IST