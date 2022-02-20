Maharashtra: 'Non-availability of doctors in government hospitals cause of concern and efforts', says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

The non-availability of specialist doctors in government hospitals and rural health centres was a cause of concern and efforts were on to speed up recruitment, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Speaking at a programme here, he said his department had carried out recruitment for 1,800 MBBS as well as Grade C and D posts.

Fifty per cent medical posts have been filled up and the rest will be completed soon, he added.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 08:36 PM IST