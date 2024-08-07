Maharashtra: 'No Tickets For Traitors,' Says Congress' Nana Patole

Nana Patole | FPJ

Mumbai: State Congress president Nana Patole clarified that only loyalists will be given tickets instead of traitors in the Assembly election. “No one will be spared, Congress high command and senior party leaders have decided to take action against the traitors who cross-voted in the state council elections. We can't reveal what action will be taken at this stage. Some people join the party for trading only, they will not be given a chance again and loyalists who helped Congress to grow will be given preference while giving the candidature,” he said.

At a press conference at Tilak Bhavan, Patole said that in 2014, Devendra Fadnavis had promised reservation to Dhangar, Maratha and Adivasis within 24 hours after the BJP government came into power but they did nothing in the last ten years. The BJP government was in power at the Center and the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the initiative to resolve this problem, Patole added.

Patole alleged the BJP has committed the sin of instigating conflicts between different castes in the state over the issue of reservations. They have worked to end the ideologies of Shahaji, Phule, and Ambedkar. The BJP has misled the Maratha and OBC communities on the reservation issue, thereby harming social unity.