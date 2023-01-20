Maharashtra: No takers for excess blood stock in four banks

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Four blood banks in Maharashtra have an excess blood stock of 681 units which is about to expire soon. These blood banks have written a letter to the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) informing them about the excess stock which could be availed by any blood bank which is falling short.

An e-mail sent by the banks to SBTC said, “We have excess blood stock in banks. Any blood centre requiring blood (may) please contact.”

However, health experts have slammed these blood banks and SBTC stating all the blood banks across Maharashtra have excess blood which expired but only some of them face action.

The Assistant Director of SBTC was unavailable to comment.

When Free Press Journal contacted Siddheshwar blood bank in Satara asking them if they have excess blood in stock, they replied, “We do not have any excess stock, it has been given to the civil hospital as and when they required.”

A senior official on condition of anonymity said blood banks must collect blood according to the requirement to avoid such incidents of excess collection which has been done over the years.

“SBTC must make a record of such months in which collection usually exceeds the requirements. Blood banks conduct camps under political pressure and also to please the organisers. Every year on January 26 and August 15 so many camps are conducted that it is difficult for organisers to find blood banks to store the blood that they collect. No camps during May-June and October-November periods leads to shortage of blood. SBTC must plan or organise the calendar with planning,” he said.

Meanwhile, health experts said SBTC should monitor each blood bank closely for availability of blood stock. Very often there is excess blood stock which lies unused and expires, and is not available when a needy patient requires.

“Very often we come across news of blood shortage or wastage by the blood banks due to excess collection during the mega camps. The SBTC does not take action and lets them go with just a warning.

“All the blood banks in the state need upload the stock of blood available with them on their official website; but some banks failed to do so. Strict action should be taken against such banks,” he said.

Packed cell volume of excess blood stock

Dnyandeep Blood Center, Solapur - 300 units

Siddheshwar Blood Bank, Satara 200 units

Akshay Blood Bank, Satara - 140 units

D G Goenka Blood Centre has 41 units of packed red blood cells

