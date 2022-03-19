Maharashtra: No question of MVA legislators switching sides, if anyone does then won't be seen in legislature again, says Jayant Patil

State NCP Chief Jayant Patil has ridiculed union minister Raosaheb Danve’s claim that 25 legislators of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were in BJP’s contact saying that if they cross over the MVA will defeat them in the elections. Patil said that no legislator will dare to migrate and think of getting elected to BJP when MVA partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are together in the state.

‘’There is no question of MVA legislators switching sides. If anyone breaks away, he will not be seen in the legislature again as people will teach them a lesson. The BJP says 25 legislators were planning to boycott the budget session of the state legislature, but it is not easy to resign from the assembly and win again. People will chase the legislators who switch over to BJP.’’ said Patil.

‘’BJP’s problem is that it is not sure about their legislators remaining with the party,’’ he noted. ‘’BJP is creating a fear in the minds of legislators by issuing new deadlines for the collapse of the MVA government. Now BJP claims 25 MVA legislators will quit. Will they get elected again?’’ he asked.

Patil said even BJP legislators are happy as funds for developmental works were being provided by the state government as the MLA fund had been increased to Rs 5 crore from Rs 4 crore.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar countered Danve’s claim saying that BJP’s 25 legislators were in MVA’s touch. He asked Danve to pay attention so that they do not switch over.

Meanwhile, state NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase has lashed out at BJP for criticizing party chief Sharad Pawar. BJP had said that despite being soaked in rain Pawar’s party could not win half of its 105 seats in 2019 assembly elections. Tapase in a taunt said BJP leaders got pneumonia after Pawar drenched in the rains during the assembly election campaign in 2019 when youths supported the NCP.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:44 PM IST