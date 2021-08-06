Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 100 crore to restore roads affected by rain

Union Minister of Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, sanctioned Rs 100 crore to restore roads affected by the incessant rainfall in Konkan and Western Maharashtra. "This includes Rs 52 crore for temporary restoration and 48 crore for permanent restoration," he said.

Vashishti Bridge near Chiplun on the Mumbai-Goa Highway had been damaged. It was restored within 72 hours for traffic, he informed. "Interruptions at Parshuram Ghat, Karul Ghat and Amba Ghat have also been cleared. Temporary restoration work has already been initiated. Permanent restoration work will also be undertaken on priority," he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan had recently urged Gadkari to provide immediate assistance to repair and reconstruct roads and bridges damaged by floods and landslides. Chavan had said that the state needed Rs 2,244 crore for it. "As many as 4,138 roads, causeways and bridges have been damaged due to the incessant rainfall," he said.

The minister favoured the construction of elevated roads in the flood-prone areas of Maharashtra. "Climate change will result in many such incidents in the coming years. Roads and bridges need to be constructed accordingly," said a statement issued by Chavan's office.