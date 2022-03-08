Maharashtra: NIA conducts search in Pune in ISKP case

The officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of one Talha Khan (38) a resident of Khondhwa in Pune in the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) case for allegedly conspiring to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting weapons, making IEDs and execute target killings.

According to the NIA, the case was initially registered on March 08, 2020 by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi. The NIA had re-registered the case on March 20, 2020.

"During the investigation, four accused persons namely Abdullah Basith, Sadia Anwar Shaikh, Nabeel Siddick Khatri and Abdur Rahman @ Dr Brave were arrested. Till now, six accused persons have been chargesheeted in this case for conspiring to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting weapons, making IEDs and execute target killings," said an NIA official.

He added, "During the search conducted on Monday at the premises of suspect Talha Khan, various incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized."

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST