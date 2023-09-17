Maharashtra News: Two Separate Accidents In Repoli & Amravati Kill 4 People

Representational photo |

Two separate accidents involving a bus and tourist vehicle carrying Ganesha devotees dampened the spirit of the festival in Maharashtra. Total four passengers died in the accidents on Sunday.

The first accident happened on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway at Repoli, when a bus carrying Ganesh devotees, collided with a truck at 4:30 am. One passenger died while 20 others were injured. The deceased of the tragic accident was identified as Vinod Pandurang Tagde. These injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment and are currently receiving medical care.

The second accident involved a tourist vehicle carrying seven passengers plunged into a 100-foot-deep ravine in Chikhaldara, Amravati district. The accident claimed the lives of three people, while injuring four others. According to reports, all the passengers were from Andhra Pradesh.

List of injured people

Authorities released a list of passengers who were injured in the two accidents.

They have been identified as Gyandev Hari Jadhav, Pramod Ashok Mayekar, Sanjay Shashikant Birje, Pramila Prabhakar Ghade, Manohar Mukund Mulam, Shweta Shashikam Birje, Yuvahan Baburao Bansode, Aaradhya Shashikant Birje, Mahesh Ramesh Mundekar, Ujwala Balaram Kamble, Rakesh Vitthal Mare, Arthav Vinod Tarale, Vaishnavi Vinod Tarle, Mangala Gangaram Bavdane, Vinod Tarle, Neha Anant Amberkar, Vinod Anant Amberkar, Tukaram Parshuram Ghadi, Tanmay Vinod Amberkar, Shubham Prabhod Mayekar, Priyanka Pramod Mayekar, Kirti Vinayak Purohit, Ishwari Vinod Tarle, Dipti Dinesh Tarle, Dhanshree Chandrakant Pangerkar, Akshay Anant Ghadi, Ankita Chandrakant Nagav, Avita Chandrakant Nagam, Chandrakant Vijay Pangenarkar, Dhanshree Chandrakant Pangenarkar, Manvi Chandrakant Pangenarkar, Aditya Vasudev Ghadi, Sidhika Shashikant Birje and Vivek Chandrakant Pangenak.

Read Also Mumbai: Malvani Police Arrest BEST Bus Driver In Fatal Accident Case

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)