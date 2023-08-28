Maharashtra News: Tadoba Tiger Reserve Online Booking Suspended Indefinitely Due to Alleged Corruption | representative pic

Chandrapur: Online booking for the Tadoba Tiger Reserve has been indefinitely suspended, impacting reservations during the Diwali and Christmas vacations. Businesses like resort booking, gypsy booking, and taxi booking have come to a complete halt as a result. The reason for this suspension is attributed to financial mismanagement within the online booking system.

The Maharashtra Forest Department has levelled allegations of a Rs 12 crore corruption against the WCS company, which was contracted by the department. A formal complaint has been registered against the company, and the matter of online ticket booking and its current state has entered the legal realm. In an interim ruling, the court has placed a stay on online booking until the matter is resolved in court. This court order has heightened concerns among business owners who rely on tourism.

Govt to explore temporary solutions

The demand now is for the government to explore temporary solutions while the legal matter is being resolved. Chandrapur Wildlife Connectivity Solution (WCS) was the appointed agency for online booking. Recent revelations indicate that the agency in question defrauded the forest department of Rs 12.15 crore. The company was obligated to pay Rs 22.80 crore, but only remitted Rs 10.65 crore. Despite attempts to recover the outstanding sum, the agency refused to pay the remaining amount. The breach of contract between Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and the agency resulted in a complaint being lodged against the contracting agency and its owners, Abhishek Vinodkumar Thakur and Rohit Vinodkumar Thakur. The case was filed by Zonal Forest Officer Sachin Shinde.

The impact of this financial discrepancy has rippled to the gypsy drivers, as their salaries were affected due to non-payment. There are 338 gypsies in Tadoba Tiger Reserve that provide transportation services for tourists during jungle safaris. The outstanding amount owed to gypsy drivers is estimated to be around Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore.

Mytadoba.org, the website commonly used by tourists to book jungle safaris for Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, had been managed by a private company for the past three years. However, the contract was terminated on June 1 of this year. Gypsy drivers allege that the delay in payment is due to the fact that the money collected through bookings was not handed over to the Tadoba administration by the responsible individual. On the other hand, the Tadoba administration acknowledges the delay in collecting money, attributing it to the need to calculate earnings for the year after Tadoba's closure from July 1.

