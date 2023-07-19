Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena-BJP Credit War Erupts Over Cancellation Of Street Furniture Tender

A war for credit appears to have erupted after the state government on Wednesday announced cancellation of Rs263 crore street furniture tender of the BMC.

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha thanked the government, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said he has received no communication about the decision. Thackeray and Kotecha both claimed to have raised voice against the controversial tender.

Kotecha, Thackeray claim to have initiated inquiry

Earlier this week, Thackeray had raised voice over the street furniture scam, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced an inquiry. Kotecha, however, said he was the first one to protest. “Many officers were involved and there was a scam. When I got all the details, I handed over the information to the CM and Deputy CM,” he said.

Thacekray said, “The issue was debated in the house, but I don’t know if the tender has been cancelled. But now one thing is clear, that there was a scam. I’ve written to the Governor and put across three demands – inquiry by the Lokayukta; the BMC should immediately issue stop work and stop payment orders and get refunds; and thirdly produce documents like the items procured and their costs.”

The tenders were invited in January 2023 for 13 items of street furniture with a condition that one vendor should supply all of them, but two companies were given the contract; that too without experience. Moreover, the tender was issued by the central purchase department of the BMC that generally procures health related goods. Questions were raised as to why it was not issued by the roads department.

