Maharashtra News: Penal Action Against Developers For Not Displaying QR Code

Penal Action Against Developers for Not Displaying QR Code

Mumbai, July 27: From August 1, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will impose a fine of up to Rs 50,000 on the developers who do not publish ‘QR code’ in all the advertisements related to housing projects. In May, the housing regulatory had announced that it will be mandatory starting August 1 to have QR Codes on all types of advertisements, including the website, wherever a housing project is being promoted.

Developers promoting the projects and the amenities through newspapers, electronic media, social media, outdoor hoardings, banners, in exhibitions, etc. to get enquiries and bookings.

Penalties to be imposed between Rs 10,000-Rs 50,000

On Tuesday, MahaRERA issued a fresh order citing penal action that will be initiated against the erring builder. The circular states that if there is a failure to comply with the directions related to QR Code, a minimum penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed and it can be up to Rs 50,000.

“Upon imposition of the penalty if the promoter fails or neglects to rectify and remedy the violation within 10 days shall be construed as a continuous violation of the directions issued…and appropriate action as deemed fit shall be taken against such promoters under the relevant provisions of the Act,” the order reads.

So far, one had to remember the RERA registration number of the residential projects and later refer regulator’s website to find details of the desired project.

Ease of use thanks to QR Codes

Now, with the introduction of QR Codes, one would be able to immediately check project details by scanning the code.

On scanning the code, the person will be able to access information such as project’s name, developer’s name, date of completion, project registration date, complaints against the project, approvals received, project’s status, alterations to the approved plan, if registration has been renewed, etc.

For this, MahaRERA had started issuing QR codes to newly registered housing projects in the month of March. Thereafter, it made QR code available to all new and old projects.

