Maharashtra News: One Lane Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Following Landslide Incident | File

Mumbai: Following a landslide at the Mumbai-Pune expressway near the Kamshet tunnel, the highway police have announced that one out of three Mumbai lanes will remain closed until further notice. Although the debris was cleared from the site, some soil is still falling at the spot hence a team will carry out a safety inspection. Till then, motorists have been advised to take alternative route from the Kiwale bridge to the old Pune-Mumbai highway (NH4).

The landslide took place around 8pm on Thursday, which affected the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai. Soon after the incident, one of the three lanes towards the state capital was closed to remove the debris and mud. Later, one more lane was shut.

On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel had disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway.

