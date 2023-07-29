 Maharashtra News: One Lane Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Following Landslide Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: One Lane Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Following Landslide Incident

Maharashtra News: One Lane Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Following Landslide Incident

The landslide took place around 8pm on Thursday, which affected the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra News: One Lane Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut Following Landslide Incident | File

Mumbai: Following a landslide at the Mumbai-Pune expressway near the Kamshet tunnel, the highway police have announced that one out of three Mumbai lanes will remain closed until further notice. Although the debris was cleared from the site, some soil is still falling at the spot hence a team will carry out a safety inspection. Till then, motorists have been advised to take alternative route from the Kiwale bridge to the old Pune-Mumbai highway (NH4).

The landslide took place around 8pm on Thursday, which affected the vehicular traffic towards Mumbai. Soon after the incident, one of the three lanes towards the state capital was closed to remove the debris and mud. Later, one more lane was shut.

On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel had disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mahim dargah lane to remain shut for traffic
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Technical Snags Hit Local Train Services On Western, Central Lines

Mumbai: Technical Snags Hit Local Train Services On Western, Central Lines

Maharashtra: Opposition Demands Bhide’s Arrest Over Remark On Mahatma Gandhi’s Lineage

Maharashtra: Opposition Demands Bhide’s Arrest Over Remark On Mahatma Gandhi’s Lineage

Mumbai News: IT Officials Raid Haier Premises

Mumbai News: IT Officials Raid Haier Premises

Gangster Chhota Rajan Acquitted In 1997 Datta Samant Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Gangster Chhota Rajan Acquitted In 1997 Datta Samant Murder Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

CWC Returns Child To Father After Bombay High Court's Stern Intervention; Court Mulls Training For...

CWC Returns Child To Father After Bombay High Court's Stern Intervention; Court Mulls Training For...