 Maharashtra News: Man Booked For Cheating On Pretext Of Discounted Flight Tickets
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Nashik: A man has been booked for allegedly cheating parents of medical students who are enrolled in foreign universities. According to the Indira Nagar police, Pratik Pagar took a total of ₹6.86 lakh on the pretext of getting flight tickets at discounted rates for students who wished to return from Kyrgyzstan and Russia during summer vacation.

However, the accused didn't keep his promise and instead abused one of the complainants when sought his money back.

