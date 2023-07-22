 Maharashtra News: IAF Roped In To Rescue 45 People Stranded In Yavatmal Floods
Maharashtra News: IAF Roped In To Rescue 45 People Stranded In Yavatmal Floods

With rainfall measuring 231mm, the Mahagaon taluka witnessed heavy downpour leaving 45 people stranded in floods. Rescue by IAF helicopters is underway.

Two Indian Airforce helicopters have been engaged to rescue 45 people who are stranded in floods amid heavy rainfall in Mahagaon taluka of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, an official said on Saturday. Many parts of Yavatmal have witnessed heavy rains since Friday, which inundated houses and forced people to take refuge at higher places. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said 45 people were stranded due to floods in Anandnagar village of Mahagaon taluka.

2 IAF choppers to reach Nagpur

Two Indian Airforce helicopters reached Nagpur and from there will left for Mahagaon to rescue the stranded villagers. Mahagaon taluka recorded 231 mm rainfall. Defence PRO Nagpur Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh in a statement informed that a Mi-17 V5 helicopter is being inducted from Nagpur to evacuate people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal.

Heavy downpour in Yavatmal

According to district authorities, Yavatmal city has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday night, which has flooded houses and roads in parts of the city.

People from the affected areas have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control in the city, which has recorded 117.5 mm rainfall since Friday night, collector Amol Yedge said. A rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on its way to Mahagaon to carry out rescue operation in Anandnagar village, he said.

