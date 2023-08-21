Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months

The power consumption for electric vehicles (EVs) jumped more than three-fold from 4.56 million units in September 2022 to 14.44 million units in July 2023, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra said on Monday.

The state-run firm is the nodal agency for providing charging stations for EVs, as well as other works like helping the private sector come up with such infrastructure, and assisting the government in policies regarding the sector.

Rising Demand Across Charging Stations

The state has 3,214 EV charging stations. The demand for power has been steadily rising at all these stations. In September 2022, the consumption was 4.56 million units, which rose to 6.10 million units in March 2023 and increased to 14.44 million units in July 2023.

In 2018, Maharashtra had 4,643 EVs while the figure rose to 1,89,689 in 2022. By the end of March, the total number of EVs in the state had reached 2,98,838; of which around 2.5 lakh are two-wheelers and there are a total of 1,399 EV buses.

Cost-Efficiency of EVs:

A conventional two-wheeler running on petrol has an operation cost of Rs2.12 per km, while this is 54 paise per km for an electric two-wheeler. A petrol-powered four-wheeler has a running cost of Rs7.57 per km, which is just Rs1.51 per km in case of an electric four-wheeler. Likewise, the operation cost of a conventional three-wheeler is Rs3.20 per km, while this goes down to 59 paise per km for an electric three-wheeler.

