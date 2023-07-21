Maharashtra News: Darekar Urges Govt To Take Preventive Steps To Avoid Disasters In Mumbai's Landslide-Prone Areas

Praveen Darekar | ANI

On the backdrop of the unfortunate incident of landslide at Irshalwadi near Khalapur on Wednesday where 16 people have lost their lives, BJP group leader in legislative council Praveen Darekar on Friday raised the issue of similar landslide-prone areas of Mumbai and urged the state government to take immediate action to avert further disasters.

While raising the issue in the house, Darekar said, several colonies housing 22,000 families reside on hill slopes in Mumbai. At least 310 people have died in the city due to landslides over the past 31 years. In the 36 assembly segments of the city, 257 colonies live dangerously on the slopes of at least 25 hills.

The Slum Redevelopment Authority at Mumbai has also identified the landslide-prone areas, Darekar said and urged the state government that protective walls be built in such areas.

Kurla and Ghatkopar areas are more susceptible to landslide

Areas like Kurla and Ghatkopar have already witnessed such disasters. If the same thing happens in Mumbai again, the impact would be more intense. Hence, the government needs to engage in preventive measures at earliest, Darekar said.

While replying to Darekar, minister Anil Patil said that the district collectors and other related systems would be immediately alerted and asked to ensure safety for all such people from these dangerous locations.

