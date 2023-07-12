Maharashtra News: CM Eknath Shinde To Launch State-Wide Tour

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will start a tour of the state from Thursday, a spokesperson of the Shiv Sena said.

Shinde would be hitting the road days after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state on July 2. The CM will start his tour from his home turf Thane city on July 13, said Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske in a statement.

He will speak at a party rally here on Thursday evening, Mhaske said. The aim of the tour was to strengthen the party and reach out to the people ahead of the next year's elections, he said.