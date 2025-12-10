Maharashtra News: Alibag Leopard Attack Sparks Push For Dedicated Wildlife Rescue Centre In Raigad |

Following a leopard attack on Tuesday at Nagaon village in Alibag, six people were injured including four forest staff and two villagers. The Raigad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Patil said on Wednesday that a proposal would be sent to the state government to set up a dedicated wildlife rescue centre in the district.

Rescue Operations Hampered by Lack of Equipment

The leopard was first sighted around 11 am at Khalchi Aali. The Forest Department called in a specialised rescue team from Pune, as Raigad lacks the necessary equipment and trained personnel. The big cat moved across several vadis (traditional residential clusters), making tranquilisation attempts difficult. Rescue operations were suspended after dark, while police and forest staff maintained night vigil in the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leopard Believed to Have Returned to Wild

By Wednesday morning, the leopard could not be traced. Officials believe the male leopard may have returned to its natural habitat. Forest teams continued patrolling to ensure public safety.

Historical Sightings and Future Precautions

Residents noted that a leopard had been spotted in Nagaon nearly two years ago, but this was the first time it entered a residential area. “There is a possibility of increased sightings in the future,” DFO Patil said.

Steps to Strengthen Wildlife Preparedness

Patil added that the department has begun steps to enhance preparedness, including proposals for tranquiliser guns, rescue gear, and a permanent wildlife rescue unit to respond rapidly to such incidents in Raigad.

Residents’ Cooperation Crucial During Incidents

Patil emphasised that residents’ cooperation is vital. During Tuesday's episode, despite repeated warnings, hundreds of villagers gathered to see the leopard, disturbing the big cat and complicating rescue efforts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/