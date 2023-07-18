Maharashtra News: 563 Developers Stare At Registration Cancellation

Representational image |

Mumbai, July 18: The housing regulator has issued a show cause notice to 563 developers across Maharashtra for failing to have abided by the rule book.

In January, there were 746 projects registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). All the developers have to mandatorily update project details every quarter. The update includes information such as construction update, fresh litigations, sales report, expenditure made on the project, encumbrances, changes in ownership pattern, deadline extension, among others.

In May, 746 developers were found to be violating the regulation, hence, MahaRERA had issued a 15 day show cause notice to them. Of these 746, only 183 builders pulled up their socks to update their quarterly reports on the regulator’s portal. While the rest haven’t.

Of the total 563 erring builders, 33 projects are from suburban Mumbai, 5 from Mumbai city, 71 from Thane district, 124 projects belong to Pune, 40 in Raigad district and so on.

“MahaRERA took serious note of the indifference shown by the remaining 563 developers towards flat purchasers. A show cause notice has been issued to all of them under section 7 as to why the registration of their projects should not be cancelled. These developers have been given a period of 45 days to respond. Failure to respond within this period may result in cancellation of their project registration. In case of cancellation of registration, all transactions of the project like bank account, new registration, construction may be suspended,” said a MahaRERA official.

According to the officials, all these aspects are explained to the developers when they register their housing project with the regulator. The same is also clearly mentioned on the project registration certificate issued to them.

