Maharashtra: New barracks to come up at Yerwada central, open jails |

Mumbai: New barracks will be constructed in the Yerwada Central Prison and open prisons for men and women to accommodate 300 inmates, including 100 women.

The State Government has given administrative approval to Rs 71 crore cost estimates of various types of construction works in state prisons.

According to the state government officials, a proposal regarding the administrative approval to the budget estimate for the construction of barracks, resident quarters and repairs was received from the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, State of Maharashtra, Pune.

The chief engineer of the Public Works Regional Department had given the technical approval to the budget estimate after which the proposal was under consideration for approval by the state government. At the Nashik Central Prison, new residence quarters, court building, underground water pipeline repair, outside prison protection wall and water tanks would be constructed.

"At Yerwada Central Prison, a ground plus four-storey building comprising eight new barracks, bathing room and toilets and water tanks would be constructed. At Yerwadaopen jail for men, four barracks for 200 inmates would be made, at open jail for women, new barracks would be made to accommodate 100 inmates," said a police officer.

He added, "Cement concrete road would be constructed at Kolhapur central prison, at Washim district prison 43 residential quarters would be constructed for the officers and staff. The construction of new barracks will be extremely helpful to cater to the issue of overcrowding in the jails."

Yerwada Central Prison

Ground plus 4-storey building comprising eight new barracks, bathing room and toilets and water tanks

Yerwada Open Jail for men

Four barracks for 200 inmates would be made

Yerwada Open Jail for women

New barracks would be made to accommodate 100 women inmates

Nashik Central Prison

New residence quarters, court building, underground water pipeline repair, outside prison protection wall, water tanks

Washim District Prison

43 residential quarters would be constructed for the officers and staff