Maharashtra: Neelam Gorhe instructs school education dept to ask schools not to deploy private bouncers

Taking a serious note of the manhandling of the parents by bouncers in Pune, Raigad districts and Mumbai, the Maharashtra Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday has instructed the school education department to issue directives to schools that they can have their own security but cannot deploy bouncers putting up roadblocks in the parents taking up their grievances with the school management including principals. Gorhe also instructed the school education department to put in place system for speedy action regarding various complaints by the parents on a couple of issues including fees, amenities to students, their victimisation and mismanagement.

In Pune schools, after the parents insisted on meeting the principal to plead for cut in the fees, three bouncers, including two women started thrashing them with fibre batons. Already, a non-cognizable offence has been registered.

However, Gorehe, who chaired a special meeting with the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and officials, told the Free Press Journal that the school administrations should be held accountable in cases where private bouncers have resorted to beating. ‘’It is also necessary for the police administration to accept the report submitted by the Education Officer of the concerned civic body and take appropriate action,’’ she added.

Gorhe said she has also instructed that instead of appointing bouncers in schools, other alternatives should be considered. ‘’The school-parent associations should get more strength in the resolution of issues faced by both the parents and the schools. Moreover, the school education department should take a necessary action so that no student is kept away from schooling due to lack of payment of fees. Besides, parents should not be unnecessarily harassed over the payment of fees,’’ she noted.

Meanwhile, School Leaders Network Director Francis Joseph argued that schools cannot run like clubs or restaurants which ‘’bounce-off’’ people who don’t pay for their ‘’services.’’ ‘’The school principal should not outsource the most important function of a school which is interaction with its stakeholders. That’s the foundation of good education. Mental health has hurt both during the pandemic, the parents and schools leading to a growing mistrust between them,’’ he noted.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:32 PM IST