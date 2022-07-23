Maharashtra: Nearly 8 lakh hectare crop damaged due to heavy rains and floods

Representative Image |

Crops on 8 lakh hectares of land have been severely damaged due to the heavy rains and floods while on more than 4,000 hectares of soil have been completely washed away in various districts in Maharashtra. The Shinde-Fadnavis government has asked the administration of various districts to complete panchanamas and provide relief and aid to the affected people. However, due to lack of cabinet expansion the government has yet to announce a relief package which was demanded by the affected people especially by farmers.

Of the 8 lakh hectares, nearly 2.97 lakh hectares were in Nanded alone, 1.31 lakh in Wardha and 1.22 lakh hectares in Yavatmal. According to the compilation made by the state agriculture department, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Nanded, Hingoli, and Buldhana districts have suffered the most damage to crops due to heavy rains and subsequent floods.

The agriculture department has made a preliminary estimate of damage caused to the major crops like cotton, tur and soybeans. ‘’Nanded district has been hit the most by heavy rains as soybean and fruit crops have been damaged in an area of 2.97 lakh hectares. Crops sown in an area of 55,000 hectares in Chandrapur have been damaged. Besides, 33,000 hectares in Nagpur, 19,000 hectares in Bhandara, 19,000 hectares in Gadchiroli, 7,000 hectares in Wardha, 72,000 hectares in Akola, 27,000 hectares in Amravati, 16,000 hectares in Hingoli, 3,000 hectares in Pune, and 2000 hectares in Dhule,’’ said a senior officer from the agriculture department.

Furthermore, of the 4,000 hectares of land where the soil was completely washed away, 1,429 hectares in Nanded, 1,241 hectares in Amravati, 441 hectares in Akola, 321 hectares in Nagpur, 176 hectares in Ahmednagar, 142 hectares in Yavatmal, 176 hectares in Pune, 27 hectares in Nandurbar, 14 hectares in Thane and 2 hectares in Raigad.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday admitted that heavy rains and floods have damaged the crops saying that the government was committed to provide assistance to the affected people.