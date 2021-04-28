Maharashtra: Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day, highest since onset of pandemic; 63,309 new cases

With 985 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Wednesday registered the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. With this, the death toll in the state has jumped to 67,214.

Besides, 63,309 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,73,481.

61,181 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 37,30,729. The recovery rate in the state stands at 83.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 42,03,574 people are in home quarantine and 31,159 people are in institutional quarantine.