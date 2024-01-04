Maharashtra: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Challenges BJP's Claim of Winning 400 Seats

Sharad Pawar | File

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Thursday asserted that the political situation in the country is not favourable for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He questioned the saffron party's claim of winning more than 400 seats in the 2024 elections.

Pawar was addressing a camp organised for the NCP workers at Shirdi.

“BJP leaders have set a target of winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, but the party is currently not in power in several states. The party is out of power in Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. How can the BJP claim to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats?” Pawar asked.

'Farmers suicide increased in state'

In many states, MLAs were stolen and governments were formed by the BJP. Now people are aware that BJP has deceived them. Whatever promises BJP had given since it came into power, none of them have been completed yet, Pawar added.

“BJP had promised to double the income of farmers and provide affordable houses for the poor, but nothing has been done yet. Population of India has crossed 140 crore and 54 per cent of people are dependent upon farming. Farmers are in tension. There is a need to frame policies for farmers but the Union government is not working on the issue. Farmers suicide have also increased in the state,” he further said.

Pawar maintained the younger generation is feeling uneasy because of unemployment and referred to the December 13 Parliament security breach involving a group of people.

“When our MPs sought to know what their (those involved in security breach incident) demands and pressed for a statement from the prime minister and the home minister, opposition members were suspended,” he stated.