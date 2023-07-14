Maharashtra: NCP Secures Plum Posts As Ajit Pawar Grabs Finance Portfolio Despite Opposition From Shinde Camp

File Photo

Ajit Pawar, who defected from his uncle Sharad Pawar's party and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government on July 2, has seemingly defied the BJP by securing the politically significant finance and cooperation portfolios during the allocation of ministries on Friday. While some ministries from the Shiv Sena were also granted to the Ajit Pawar group, the BJP incurred the greatest loss. Notably, the cooperation portfolio was given to Dilip Walse-Patil, who, despite being aligned with Ajit Pawar, is believed to remain loyal to Sharad Pawar, having served as his personal assistant for several years.

The negotiations over ministry allocation between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) lasted for 12 days. Since no progress was made, Ajit Pawar flew to New Delhi on Wednesday and held discussions with Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and one of the BJP's key leaders after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apparently, Pawar Jr was able to convince Shah of the reasons why his party should control finance and cooperation. Surprisingly, Shah acquiesced to Pawar Jr's demands. It is worth noting that Shah himself oversees the Union Ministry for Cooperation. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is reportedly dissatisfied with the ministry allocations.

This is the second instance where the BJP's central leadership appears to have sacrificed the interests of its Maharashtra unit to accommodate its allies. When Eknath Shinde split from Uddhav Thackeray and decided to join forces with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, it was assumed by the state BJP that Fadnavis would become the Chief Minister. However, Fadnavis himself was stunned when the CM position was given to Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis openly expressed his disappointment by declaring that he would not be part of the Shinde government, but the BJP central leadership informed the media in New Delhi that Fadnavis would indeed join the government.

Despite the opposition from Shiv Sena MLAs under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with the responsibilities of finance and planning.

The portfolios assigned to the newly inducted ministers and the changes in portfolios for current members of the state cabinet were announced by CM Shinde after receiving approval from Governor Ramesh Bais.

Of the significant ministries, finance and planning, which were previously held by the BJP, have now been transferred to the NCP. Another crucial department that has shifted from the BJP to the NCP is cooperation. As anticipated, Aditi Tatkare, the sole female member of the cabinet, has been given charge of the Women and Child Welfare Ministry, while Dhananjay Munde has assumed responsibility for the Agriculture Ministry, previously held by Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar.

In the portfolio reshuffle, Shiv Sena minister Dadaji Bhuse has taken charge of the Public Works Department (Public Undertaking - MSRDC). Previously, he was in charge of the Mining and Ports ministries. Shinde had overseen the department for the past eight years, overseeing several prestigious projects, including the Samruddhi Corridor linking Nagpur and Mumbai. Now, this significant ministry has been handed over to Bhuse. However, in exchange, he may have to relinquish his position as guardian minister of his home district Nashik, where Chhagan Bhujbal is expected to assume the role.

Two other Shiv Sena ministers, Sanjay Rathod and Abdul Sattar, have been demoted. They have lost their crucial portfolios of Food and Drug Administration and Agriculture, respectively, and have been assigned relatively less prominent ministries of Soil and Water Conservation and Minority Welfare and Marketing. The NCP's Dharmarao Baba Atram has been given charge of the FDA. Sattar has been replaced in the Agriculture Ministry and has been entrusted with the portfolios of Minority Affairs and Aukaf, and Marketting.

Rathod and Sattar faced criticism for their underwhelming performance, so their demotion is considered a warning for them to improve their output before potentially being removed from the cabinet.

The BJP's Atul Save has lost the Cooperation Ministry to the NCP's Dilip Walse-Patil. Save's performance was also under scrutiny after corruption allegations surfaced. However, surprisingly, he managed to retain his position in the Housing Department. Another BJP minister, Girish Mahajan, known for his proximity to Fadnavis, has lost a significant portion of his ministries. The Sports Ministry has been given to the NCP's Sanjay Bansode, while Medical Education has been assigned to Hasan Mushrif. Ravindra Chavan of the BJP, who was responsible for Food and Civil Supplies, has now handed it over to the NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal. However, Chavan has retained his role in the Public Works Department.

Overall, many of the key portfolios that were previously under the BJP's control have now shifted to the NCP. However, the Shiv Sena appears to have suffered due to the allocation of the finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar, despite their opposition. The NCP ministers went without portfolios for 12 days but were able to secure a significant share of power through tough negotiations.

According to the new list, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will oversee the General Administration, Urban Development, Information Technology, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Social Justice, Environment and Climate Change, Mining, and other departments not specifically assigned to any other minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be responsible for Home, Law and Judiciary, Water Resources, Energy, and Protocol.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will oversee Finance and Planning.

The other 26 ministers have been assigned the following portfolios:

Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Dilip Walse-Patil: Cooperation.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil: Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development.

Sudhir Mungantiwar: Forests, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries.

Hasan Mushrif: Medical Education and Special Help.

Chandrakant Patil: Higher and Technical Education, Textile, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Vijaykumar Gavit: Tribal Affairs.

Girish Mahajan: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Tourism.

Gulabrao Patil: Water Supply and Sanitation.

Dadaji Bhuse: Public Works Department (Public Undertaking).

Sanjay Rathod: Soil and Water Conservation.

Dhananjay Munde: Agriculture.

Suresh Khade: Labour.

Sandipan Bhumre: Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture.

Uday Samant: Industries.

Tanaji Sawant: Public Health and Family Welfare.

Ravindra Chavan: Public Works Department (other than Public Undertaking).

Abdul Sattar: Minority Affairs and Aukaf, Marketing.

Deepak Kesarkar: School Education and Marathi Language.

Dharmarao Baba Atram: Food and Drug Administration.

Atul Save: Housing, OBC Welfare.

Shambhuraj Desai: State Excise.

Aditi Tatkare: Women and Child Development.

Sanjay Bansode: Sports and Youth Welfare, Ports.

Mangalprabhat Lodha: Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

Anil Patil – Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Relief.