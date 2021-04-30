Maharashtra: NCP MLAs, MPs, trust donate Rs 2 cr towards free COVID-19 vaccination drive

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said that all the MLAs and MPs of the party has donated one month's salary towards the free COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

All NCP MLAs, MPs will be donating one month's salary, and a cheque of Rs 1 crore of the same has been handed over to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said Patil

Besides, on behalf of the NCP Welfare Trust, a cheque of Rs 1 crore has also been handed over Thackeray, Patil added.