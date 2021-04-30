Maharashtra: NCP MLAs, MPs, trust donate Rs 2 cr towards free COVID-19 vaccination drive

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said that all the MLAs and MPs of the party has donated one month's salary towards the free COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.
All NCP MLAs, MPs will be donating one month's salary, and a cheque of Rs 1 crore of the same has been handed over to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said Patil
Besides, on behalf of the NCP Welfare Trust, a cheque of Rs 1 crore has also been handed over Thackeray, Patil added.
"The NCP is donating a total of Rs 2 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for assistance in vaccination. I appeal to those who can afford the cost of COVID-19 vaccines to help reduce the financial burden on the state by providing their helping towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Patil further said.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said state minister and senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat will donate a year's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the free COVID-19 vaccination drive to be undertaken in the state. In an official statement, the party said other Congress ministers and legislators will also contribute a month's salary towards the cause.
Thorat's sugar cooperatives will also give the amount needed for the inoculation of 5,000 employees to the CMRF, the statement said. The state Congress unit will make a donation of Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF to be utilised for free vaccination, it was stated.
