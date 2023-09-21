Maharashtra: NCP Leader Offers ₹1 Lakh For Blackening BJP MLC's Face

Ajit Pawar’s supporters protest against Gopichand Padalkar at Dadar | FPJ/Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Even after senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly admonished BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over his derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the row between the two parties is far from over.

Leaders from both the parties issued statements against leaders from the other side on Wednesday, with NCP’s Nagpur unit head announcing a prize of ₹1 lakh for blackening the face of Padalkar.

₹1 lakh reward announcement

NCP spokesperson and Nagpur city unit president Prashant Pawar on Wednesday appealed to party workers that whoever beats Padalkar with shoes and blackens his face would get a prize of ₹1 lakh from him. Pawar went further to warn Padalkar from visiting Nagpur.

“If he comes here he will face the wrath of party workers. We will beat him up,” Pawar said. He added that if Padalkar had guts he would resign as BJP MLC and start an agitation against the NCP leader. Padalkar, who had been agitating for Dhangar quota, had called Ajit Pawar “a pup of a cunning wolf” at a public meeting in Baramati, leading to a row between the two parties.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane defends Padalkar

While Fadnavis had expressed displeasure over Padalkar’s comments, another BJP leader, Nitesh Rane, on Wednesday defended him. Rane asked NCP leaders giving statements against Padalkar now as to why they kept quiet when Ajit Pawar was being targeted every day by the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

Rane went a step further and asked whether Raut was spewing venom against Ajit Pawar on behest of any other senior leader of the NCP. “They don’t do so even now when Raut says anything against Ajit Pawar,” he said at a press conference.