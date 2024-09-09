 Maharashtra: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat, Calls Him 'Our Captain'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat, Calls Him 'Our Captain'

Maharashtra: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat, Calls Him 'Our Captain'

Amidst Speculations that Ajit Pawar may not contest state assembly election from Baramati, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal made a statement that Ajit Pawar is our captain and he can't put down his weapons. Pawar will contest assembly election from Baramati and will win it with high margin.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat, Dismisses Speculation of Withdrawal | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: Amidst Speculations that Ajit Pawar may not contest state assembly election from Baramati, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal made a statement that Ajit Pawar is our captain and he can't put down his weapons. Pawar will contest assembly election from Baramati and will win it with high margin.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar lost lok sabha election from Baramati constituency. It was a setback for Ajit Pawar led NCP. Ajit Pawar while expressing his regret, mentioned that Baramati should get another MLA. When another MLA will represent the constituency, people will realise his value. "Development works are being done at Baramati despite the lack of demand, still people in Baramati are thinking of electing someone else." Pawar had said.

After the statement, speculations were in the political circle that Pawar may not contest the assembly elections from Baramati. But the opposition alleged that Pawar is doing emotional politics.

Now, NCP leader and Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal came to support Pawar. Bhujbal while speaking to media at Nashik said "Ajit Pawar is our captain it is not good if he puts down weapons. He will contest the assembly election from Baramati and will win by a big margin. He just expresses his regret in front of people."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention
Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention
Chhattisgarh: Women’s Congress, Led By Phoolo Devi Netam, To Protest At CM House On September 10 Over BJP’s Failure To Address Rising Rape Cases
Chhattisgarh: Women’s Congress, Led By Phoolo Devi Netam, To Protest At CM House On September 10 Over BJP’s Failure To Address Rising Rape Cases
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP's Panchkula President Ranjit Uppal Joins BJP After Seat-Sharing Controversy; VIDEO
Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda
Terrifying Accident VIDEO: Speeding Car Hits And Pins Woman Against Divider While Sweeping Road In Hanamkonda
Read Also
Mumbai: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Meets Sharad Pawar To Discuss Maratha Quota Issue; VIDEO
article-image

Meanwhile, Governor CP Radhakrishnan visited Nashik district on Monday. Chhagan Bhujbal skipped a meeting held by the Governor along with public representatives. Bhujbal said that he was unaware of the governor visit and he was busy in inauguration works in his constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention

Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention

Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Case: ED Raids Ex-Fund Manager Viresh Joshi’s Premises and Brokers...

Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Case: ED Raids Ex-Fund Manager Viresh Joshi’s Premises and Brokers...

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's Son's Audi Hits Several Vehicles In Nagpur; 2...

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's Son's Audi Hits Several Vehicles In Nagpur; 2...

'Illegal Excavation, Mud Dumping Causing Environmental Degradation Inside Aarey Colony'; Activist...

'Illegal Excavation, Mud Dumping Causing Environmental Degradation Inside Aarey Colony'; Activist...

Maharashtra: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat,...

Maharashtra: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat,...