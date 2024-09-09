Maharashtra: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat, Calls Him 'Our Captain'

Chhagan Bhujbal Confirms Ajit Pawar Will Contest Baramati Assembly Seat, Dismisses Speculation of Withdrawal | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: Amidst Speculations that Ajit Pawar may not contest state assembly election from Baramati, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal made a statement that Ajit Pawar is our captain and he can't put down his weapons. Pawar will contest assembly election from Baramati and will win it with high margin.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar lost lok sabha election from Baramati constituency. It was a setback for Ajit Pawar led NCP. Ajit Pawar while expressing his regret, mentioned that Baramati should get another MLA. When another MLA will represent the constituency, people will realise his value. "Development works are being done at Baramati despite the lack of demand, still people in Baramati are thinking of electing someone else." Pawar had said.

After the statement, speculations were in the political circle that Pawar may not contest the assembly elections from Baramati. But the opposition alleged that Pawar is doing emotional politics.

Now, NCP leader and Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal came to support Pawar. Bhujbal while speaking to media at Nashik said "Ajit Pawar is our captain it is not good if he puts down weapons. He will contest the assembly election from Baramati and will win by a big margin. He just expresses his regret in front of people."

Meanwhile, Governor CP Radhakrishnan visited Nashik district on Monday. Chhagan Bhujbal skipped a meeting held by the Governor along with public representatives. Bhujbal said that he was unaware of the governor visit and he was busy in inauguration works in his constituency.