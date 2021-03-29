Maharashtra: NCP fields Bhagirath Bhalke against BJP's Samadhan Avtade for upcoming Pandharpur-Mangalwedha Assembly by-elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today announced Bhagirath Bhalke as its candidate for the upcoming Pandharpur-Mangalwedha Assembly constituency by-elections. The assembly seat was left vacant after the demise of its sitting MLA Bharat Bhalke. The NCP has fielded son of Bharat Bhalke in place of his seat. NCP leader Jayant Patil shared the announcement of bhagirath Bhalke on Twitter.
With the BJP giving ticket to Samadhan Avtade in this election, there are now signs of a triangular contest. Bhagirath Bhalke will face BJP's Samadhan Avtade against Shiv Sena's rebel Shaila Godse.
Bharat Bhalke, a NCP MLA from Pandharpur, passed away on November 28. He was infected with the corona in October but had recovered from the virus. However, his health continued to decline. He was admitted in Pune for treatment but he died while undergoing treatment.
One of the wealthy leaders of Western Maharashtra, Bharat Bhalke in 1992 had become active in taluka level politics. He started his career as the director of Vitthal Sahakari Sugar Factory. He has been the chairman of the factory since 2002.
Bharat Bhalke was elected MLA for the third time in a row. Bharat Bhalke had defeated former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Singh Mohite Patil in the Pandharpur Assembly constituency. In 2019, he defeated former MLA (Late) Sudhakar Paricharak.
Meanwhile, Beginning of filling of application for the Pandharpur-Mangalwedha Assembly by-elections begaon on 23rd March and it's last date of filling of application is 30th March 2021. Voting for the by-elections will be conducted on 17th April while the results will be declared on May 2.
